Principal threatens to sack 300 teacher trainees for spending fees on betting, making love in hotels

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agona College of Education students cited for defaulting fee payment



Students given one-week deadline to settle debt



Agona College of Education in financial distress, Principal



The Principal of Agona College of Education, Dr Peter Ofori Attakorah, has threatened to sack over 300 students of the school who owe fees.



According to him, his investigations have revealed that most of the students who owe the school over GHC500,000 have spent their fees on sports betting, booking of hotels with their girlfriends and investing in various businesses.



“None of the first years currently owe fees. But those in levels 200, 300 and most especially 400 are the ones owing. Some of them have spent the money their parents gave them to pay their fees. Most of them used it for sports betting while others used it other irresponsible lifestyles. The information I have is that some of them went to sleep with their girlfriends in hotels. Others have also invested their fees in various businesses,” Dr Ofori Attakora said during an interview on Kessben Radio.



The principal noted that the situation has led the school into serious financial distress.



“This has led the school into serious financial crisis because this is the same money used for various expenses in running the school,” he said.



He has therefore given the defaulting students a one-week deadline to settle their fees or risk being sacked from the school.



“We have given all of them up to a week to settle their debts failure for which they will all be sent home,” he said.



“I am appealing to parents, if your ward is in the school and is owing fees while you have given them the money, please come to the school, verify and settle whatever debt they owe. If not, we will send them home because we also need money to run the school,” he added.







