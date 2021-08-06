Principal appeals for expanded infrastructure for Odumase Nursing and Midwifery College

Health News of Friday, 6 August 2021

The Principal of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region has appealed for expanded infrastructure to facilitate effective teaching and learning in a safe environment.



Though government in 2020 provided various infrastructure including classroom blocks and hostel facilities for the school established in 2015, Mr. Joseph Eshun said there was a lot more needed to be done to address unresolved challenges.



The principal, while speaking during the college’s 5th and 6th matriculation ceremony on the school’s premises appealed for the provision of residential accommodation for staff, a school bus, construction of a fence wall, more accommodation facilities for students, tarring of road network to the school, more student beds and security lights on the road leading to the school.



Other lacking facilities he mentioned, included an administration block, two additional lecture halls a kitchen and faculty development as well as the pursuit of accreditation for the school as it aims at acquiring a diploma awarding status.



The two-year groups of 247 students comprising 96 Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP) 5 and 151 NAP 6 candidates formed part of students admitted in 2019 and 2021 respectively.



Challenges relating to the indexing of the NAP 5 students delayed their matriculation resulting in the joint matriculation of the 5th and 6th batches of students.



According to Mr. Eshun, the school was putting in place measures to assume the status of a diploma awarding institution but noted however that this would be difficult without expanding the school’s infrastructure.



He also spelt out the various programmes intended to be offered under the diploma programmes.



“We hope that after this matriculation, we’ll start our accreditation process to get the diploma group on the compound, this goes with challenges and that is the hostel and the bed which we need support [for].



“Now we are also going to be accredited to UCC (University of Cape Coast) and moving on, we’ll get the national accreditation board to accredit the school to run a diploma programme and we have in mind the Community Health Nursing, the Midwifery, Geriatric and General Nursing which none of the schools in Ghana runs,” he disclosed.



The Principal however commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, municipal and regional health personnel and traditional leaders for their diverse contributions to the development of the college and called on other stakeholders to commit resources for its development.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, congratulated the students on gaining admission to the college and admonished them to study hard to justify the huge investments made in them by their parents and the government.



He acknowledged the contribution of the college to national development only few years after its establishment, describing it as highly commendable and urged authorities of the school to continue to work hard to raise its standards to become the best in the country.



Mr. Tetteh also expressed his profound gratitude to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the huge investment he had made in the infrastructure of the school including a total of 24-unit classroom blocks, hostel facilities, extension of water and electricity supply to the school among others.



According to him, efforts were underway to ensure the provision of the other infrastructural needs identified by the Principal of the school.



The Assembly Chief also disclosed that the deadly variant of the COVID-19 virus had been discovered in the municipality, adding that government was unbending in its efforts to acquire vaccines to vaccinate the rest of the population to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



He commended the health personnel for their endless dedication to delivery of health service but cautioned the citizens and residents to continue to adhere to the protocols to avoid contracting the virus.