Princess Ocansey, others honored at African Women of Excellence Awards

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Millenial International Edition of the African Women of Excellence Awards Ceremony was held in Dubai, UAE on the last weekend of the UN WOMEN'S MONTH- March 2022 by the African Women of Excellence in collaboration with the renowned IFZA POLO Lounge.



Topping the list of the African Women of Excellence awards- Millenial International Edition Leadership Awards were: HE Reem Ibrahim Al Hashimy - MD of Dubai Expo 2020, World Trade Organization's Director General- Dr Ngozi Okonjo and HE Rev Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey - Global Chair of SOS Global Investments for their unparalleled leadership efforts towards gender equality.



Two giants in the Energy and Oil sectors topped the HE for She Leadership Awards categories for their outstanding contributions towards gender equality: Petrolin's multi billionaire Oil boss- Mr Samuel Dossou-Aworet who is also Chairman of the African Business Roundtable and the global Renewable Energy giant, Mr Kerry Adler- CEO and Founder of Skypower Group of Companies - who is lighting up the world for men and women worldwide.



Mr. Martin Pedersen, Chairman of the International Free Zone Authority, received recognition for his support of the Millenial International Edition in the UAE.



Other awardees included HE Claudia Turbay Quintero- Dean of the Diplomatic Corp and Columbia's Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Nadia Murabet Founder of Miracle Africa International Foundation and Ambassador Nancy Quartey Sam - VP of Ecowas Tourism.



The unique and high powered event featured Hollywood's mega action movie star, Mr Steven Seagal, founders and co-founders of the African Women of Excellence Awards - Ambassador Erieka Bennett and Dr Toni Luck with Dr. Juliette Tuakli- Vice President of the Diaspora African Forum- a distinguished member of the African Women of Excellence Hall of Fame- was mistress of ceremonies. Past honorees include: the late Winnie Mandela, HE Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, HE Dr Joyce Banda - Former President of Malawi, Mrs Kagame, first Lady of Rwanda, Mrs. Sirleaf Johnson -former President of Liberia are among many other notable Women of Excellence have been honored since its inception.