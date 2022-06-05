Prince Sadat sweeps Wisconsin SRC Awards; University get new SRC Executives

Regional News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat

The Project Director for the NUGS Private Institutions Integration Scheme (PIIS), Prince A. A. Sadat swept the Wisconsin International University SRC Excellence Awards held on Friday, 27 th May, 2022 at the well organised SRC Handing-Over and Excellence Awards ceremony.



In all, the Youth Leader and Law Student won the Student Politician of the Year and Male Student Role Model of the Year. As Wisconsin TESCON President, he led Wisconsin TESCON to win Campus Group of the Year. His virtual hall of residence (DAVID DARTEY Hall), also won the Best Hall of the Year through his valuable contribution.



Prince Sadat, as he is affectionately called also received a citation of honour from the SRC for his prized contribution to youth and student development.



Portions of the citation reads, “In recognition of your leadership and tireless contributions towards bringing back the SRC of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana. And as SRC Chief Justice, your outstanding contribution towards the development and progress of WISCONSIN SRC, Youth Development and Tertiary Education in Ghana cannot be overemphasized. It is with great reverence that we honour and propel you to keep having salutary impacts on the youth, particularly, students in Ghana and across the globe. You are a perfectionist who never hesitates to lend a helping hand, you strives for continuous improvement while keeping the big picture in mind. For the many students you have nurtured and those you supported financially with education grants and scholarships, we say Ayekoo”



The Senior Research & Data Analyst at the Campaign Fund Raising Office of H. E. the President (Number 16) and GUPS Chief Justice in receiving the awards said that he was indeed mortified and esteemed to receive those awards. He used the occasion to dedicate the awards to all the people in his life for their continuous support and prayers. He also thanked the SRC, TESCON and his Hall for their support.



Prior to the awards ceremony was the swearing-in and handing over of power from the outgoing executives led by H.E. Paul Adu Gyamfi to the incoming executives led by H. E. Batiah Semi-Ulah Santi (President).



The other executives that took their oaths of office which was administered by the Chief Justice, Prince A. A. Sadat includes, H. E. Michael Hudo (Vice President), Melvine Gogan (General Secretary), H. E. Dora Goodhead (External Affairs President), Josita Gnonlonfoun (Financial Controller), Salamatu Fuseini (Womens; Commissioner), Olaide Badmus (External Affairs Secretary). Rt. Hon. Hakeem Enyan Steve was also sworn-in as the SRC Speaker of Parliament and His Lordship Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadasi as SRC Chief Justice. The SRC Excellence Awards was created to honour the most outstanding student.



H. E. Paul Adu Gyamfi (former SRC President), Rt. Hon. Hamza Sisse (former Speaker of Parliament) and His Lordship, Prince A. A. Sadat (Former Chief Justice) received citations of honour for their various contributions to student development.



The full list of awardees include; Hall of the Year (David Dartey Hall), Campus Group of the Year (Wisconsin TESCON), Student Politician of the Year (Prince A. A. Sadat), Alumni of the Year (Oscar Jonas Tei-Mensah), Lecturer of the Year (Kwame Asa), SRC Executive of the Year (Charlotte Acquah), Best Law Students (Mohamed Kallon), Best Nursing & Midwifery Students (Eva Fusser), Best I.T Students (Reagan Ghartey-Mould), Male Students Role Model (Prince A. A. Sadat), Female Students Role Model (Eva Fusser), Most Popluar Students of the Year (Samuel Appiah Kyei), Course Rep of the Year (Evelyn Entsil), Creative Art Students of the Year (Turkson Nathaniel), Students Personality of the Year (Eva Fusser Okworu), Student Entrepreneur of the Year (Linda Elsie Amoah), Best Administrative Staff (Edwin Agbah), Service Award (Norbu Ebenaita), Committee Head of the Year (Jessica Dede Pertey),



Other SRC Honorary Awards were received by Mr. Peter Osei, Florence Akpene, Ophelia Akosua Mensah, Claudia Asantewaa Boateng, Magdalene Kobbinah Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat is a student of the Law Faculty of the Wisconsin International University College Ghana offering a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree. He is currently a Senior Research and Data Analyst at the Campaign Fund Raising Office of H. E. the President (Number 16) and also a Special Assistant to ALHAJI SHORT (former Member of the Council of State).



Prince Sadat is also the TESCON President for Wisconsin University and the Chief Justice for the Ghana Union of Professional Students as well as the Wisconsin International University College (former).



He has previously worked for corporate giants like Vodafone Ghana, Fidelity Bank Limited, Glico Life Insurance Company Limited; and has over ten (10) years of work experience in corporate Ghana.



He has also worked as Personal Assistant to some of the finest politicians in the country. And his contributions towards the 2016 and 2020 victory of the NPP and H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot be underestimated.



He is a prolific writer with over 100 publications on social and political issues of national interest to his name; and has received several awards both in the corporate space, student leadership and in politics as well both locally and internationally.



Prince Sadat has also represented the youth of Ghana on global platforms like the World Petroleum Council congress in Houston, Texas, USA; the United Nations (UN) Climate Change



Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and was also trained in PPP Solutions in Infrastructural construction in China.



