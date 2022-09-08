Prince Sadat is new administrator of the NPP national youth wing

Regional News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: Bassing.A.M.A.Kamal

Fast rising politician and member of the 2020 NPP National Campaign Project Management Team (PMT), Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat has been appointed as the Administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing, taking over from Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh who has recently been appointed as a Deputy Director for External Affairs of the party.



Prince Sadat, as he is affectionately called in political circles until his appointment was the TESCON President of Wisconsin International University; a position he used to distinguish himself and made TESCON attractive to the admiration of all. He is also the Country Director/President of the Future Leaders Model United Nations (FLMUN) and the NUGS Director for Private Institutions Integration Scheme (PIIS).



The award-winning Law Graduate comes to the office with over a decade of experience within the political space and in the corporate world having worked as Senior Research and Data Analyst at the party’s Strategic Office (Number 16) in the last 5 years and with corporate giants like Vodafone Ghana, Fidelity Bank Limited, Glico Life Insurance Company Limited over the last 12 years. He also has a good appreciation of International Relations and Diplomacy having represented the Ghanaian Youth on global platforms like the World Petroleum Council congress in Houston, Texas, USA; the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and was also trained in PPP Solutions in Infrastructural Construction in China.



The former GUPS and Wisconsin University Chief Justice, in accepting the appointment in a Facebook post wrote: “So, which of the Favours of my Lord will we deny? Indeed, the Horse is made ready for the battle; but the victory belongs to the Lord. The journey to breaking the eight-year political cycle under the able leadership of Commander Salam Mustapha has just been affirmed.



"And we need all hands and brains on deck for Victory 2024 and beyond. I want to use this opportunity to thank the National Youth Organizer and everyone who believed in me; and supported to make this a reality. May God richly bless you all abundantly and replenish your efforts.



"As Administrator, I will maintain & continuously improve administrative systems; and direct the efforts of all Directorates of the Youth Wing under the authority of the National Youth Organiser. I know the task ahead will not be an easy one. But I can assure you that with your support and prayers; we shall make the Youth Wing greater and better. Asempa Y3 Short!!!”.



Prince A. A. Sadat is a Law graduate from Wisconsin International University College. He is currently a Senior Research & Data Analyst at the Campaign Fund Raising Office of H. E. the President (Number 16) and also a Personal Assistant to Alhaji Short (former Member of the Council of State and former NPP Upper West Regional Chairman). Prince Sadat is a two-time TESCON President for Wisconsin University 2021-2022) and Wa Technical University (2009) and a Polling Station Chairman – Wisconsin 1B, Dome-Kwabenya (2022-Present).



On party service, Sadat is a PMT Member for Assin North and Jomoro By-Elections (2021-Present); Member - National NPP Campaign Project Management Team (PMT, 2020 General Elections); Member - D-Day Constituency Support Committee (2020 General Elections); Member- D-Day CSO's Committee (2020 General Elections); Member - Constituency Manifesto Committee (2020 General Elections); Volunteer - V16 Volta Special Project (2016); Party Polling Agent – Kabanye JHS Polling Station, Wa Central (2012); Party Polling Agent – Kpongu Primary Polling Station, Wa Central (2008); and a Canvasser, Nandom Constituency (2006-2007).



On the student front, Mr. Amadu is the Director of Private Institutions Integration Scheme – NUGS (2022-present); Chief Justice - Ghana Union of Professional Students (2021-2022); Chief Justice - Wisconsin International University (2021-2022); Ag. TESCON Vice President - Wisconsin International University (2020-2021) and GNUPS President - Wa Technical University (2010-2011).



The Political Prince is also a philanthropic politician who donated logistics worth over 70,000 Ghana Cedis to the NPP (Upper West Regional Youth Wing, Dome-Kwabenya Youth Wing, Ayawaso North Constituency, Oti Regional Research Directorate, and Volta Regional Research Directorate) towards ensuring victory 2020. He also supported and funded party faithful and students seeking elective offices (Party Executives, NUGS, GUPS, USAG, PUSAG, TTAG, SRC, etc) with more than 150,000 Ghana Cedis.



He has also worked as a Personal Assistant to some of the finest politicians in the country. And his contributions to the 2016 and 2020 victories of the NPP and H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot be overemphasized. He is a prolific writer with over 100 publications on social and political issues of national interest to his name; and has received several awards both in the corporate and political space.



Other appointments which were made by the National Youth Organiser include Maxwell Takyi Miller (1st Deputy Administrator); Raynelle Boadu (2nd Deputy Administrator); Eric Ofosu Asonade (National TESCON Coordinator); Charles Opoku (1st Deputy National TESCON Coordinator); Josephine Opoku Cooke (2nd Deputy National TESCON Coordinator); Ayaaba Bawumia (3rd Deputy National TESCON Coordinator).



The rest who are Directors of functional Committees includes; Theophilus Addy (Director of Events & Programs); Afari Martin (1st Deputy Director of Events & Programs); Abdulai Abdul Somed (2nd Deputy Director of Events & Programs); Joseph Dafour (Director of Operations); Jacob Yeboah Boamah (1st Deputy Director of Operations); Hamza Sulemana (2nd Deputy Director of Operations); Jamaldeen A. Abdulllah (Director of International Programs & Partnerships); Anita Duah (1st Deputy Director of International Programs & Partnerships); Emmanuel Boakye Obey (2nd Deputy Director of International Programs & Partnerships); Abdul Basit Rahman (Director of Logistics); Ismael Ansah (1st Deputy Director of Logistics); Hashim Alhassan (2nd Deputy Director of Logistics); Akosua Manu (Director of Finance); George Kwarteng (Director of Communications, Multimedia & New Media); Jonas Owusu (1st Deputy Director of Communications, Multimedia & New Media); Solomon Abakah (2nd Deputy Director of Communications, Multimedia & New Media); Maxwell Krobea Asante (Director for Data, Research & Innovation); Boakye Nyamekye Isaac (1st Deputy Director for Data, Research & Innovation); and Edmund Mcvoo (2nd Deputy Director for Data, Research & Innovation).



Prince Sadat, as the Administrator, will be responsible for directing and coordinating the efforts of all the Directorates and Officers of the Youth Wing under the able leadership of Mr. Salam Mohammed Mustapha who has promised to deliver “The Youth Project” to ensure another resounding victory for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.