General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prince Charles is King of Britain

Former Prince of Wales, Charles, has been declared King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales following confirmation of the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to BBC, there are several protocols and traditional steps that he must go through to be crowned King.
One of his first acts is to decide whether to reign as King Charles III or take another name.

There will also be a new title for Charles' wife, whose full title will be Queen Consort - consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

