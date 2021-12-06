Prime suspect in Konongo Odumase SHS ‘killing’ case remanded, 4 others discharged

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Five students of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School arrested for murder



15-year-old Larhan Sam-una was murdered for refusing to be bullied



4 suspects have been discharged to assist with investigation



The Konongo District Court in the Ashanti Region presided over by Her Worship, Joyce Bamfo has discharged four juveniles standing trial in connection with the death of a first-year student of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School.



The prime suspect in the case has however been remanded while the office of the Attorney General continues processes to transfer the case to the High Court.



The Prosecution says the four juveniles who have been discharged will continue to be witnesses in the matter



The Court presided over by Her Worship, Joyce Bamfo, also directed the Ghana Education Service to re-instate four juveniles into the school system.



Background



Five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, have been arrested for the murder of 15-year-old Larhan Sam-una, a Form One student of the school.



The five students are reported to have stabbed Larhan Sam-una in the left rib with a kitchen knife on Friday, November 5, by a form two student for refusing to be bullied by second-year students.



He was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival after he had lost so much blood.



The 5 suspects, who are all form 2 students, were put before the Konongo District Court to face murder related charges.