Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s murder 'most cowardly and despicable act' - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the tragic murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the "most cowardly and despicable act, which must receive the firm condemnation of all."



According to him, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not deserve to die this way.



The late Shinzo Abe, according to reports, died after suffering gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.



The former Prime Minister was shot dead in the city of Nora while delivering a campaign speech.



Tetsuya Yamagami, a man believed in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene as the prime suspect.



Yamagami is said to have a record with the police of having threatened to kill Abe, 67, because he has been dissatisfied with his government.



But in a post commiserating with the people of Japan, President Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook timeline:



"As modern Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries.



"During that visit, he was a most gracious host and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance and respect for human rights and individual liberties. Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death.



"Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot and a distinguished democrat. He will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him.



"May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen!!"



