General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Primary school pupils opt for pool parties on 'Our Day' amid pandemic

The primary pupils in the pool play videoThe primary pupils in the pool

As government primary schools vacated on Friday, August 6, 2021, some pupils without permission from their teachers attended pool parties in some beaches along Accra's coast as part of their 'Our Day' celebrations.

Most of the pupils aged between 9 and 15 had these parties near the beach at Korle Gonno in Accra.

The scores who thronged the poolside in a video seen by GhanaWeb are in a congested space but more disturbingly, with no regard for Coronavirus protocols.

Three of the beaches that opened their doors to the pupils according to our sources charged 6 Ghana cedis as entry fee per pupil.

The three beaches are Golden Beach Resort, Sunset beach and Nordsea beach.

Students who couldn’t pay had to stand behind the gate and wait for their friends who partied inside.

The pupils arrived at the venue in their uniforms but swam in their underwear and later left the venue in their uniforms.

This has not been the norm of Our Day celebrations until recent times when pupils around the coast had to forgo their school and break protocols to be at the pool.

Some of the pupils spotted at the poolside included those from Accra Royal Primary, Mamprobi Methodist, Mamprobi South, John Wesley, Kiddie Class among others.

There is more in the video below:

