Primary five pupil found dead in goat pen

Regional News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: GNA

An 11-year-old girl is found dead in a goat pen at Low cost in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.



The deceased, identified as Comfort Otubea Larbi, was a primary five pupil of Morning Glory school.



The body has been deposited at the Wiawso Government morgue for preservation and autopsy.



Mr. Godfred Baah-Dwase, Municipal Social Welfare officer of Sefwi-Wiawso, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said it happened on Thursday, July 7, 2022, between 1530 and 1630 hours.



He said when the deceased returned from school, she usually tidied the goat pen, and assisted her stepmother, Madam Priscilla Adjei, to prepare dinner for the family and complete her homework before retiring to bed.



Mr. Baah-Dwase said on that fateful day (Comfort) proceeded to the goat pen which was about three metres away from their house to put the place in order.

About 20 minutes later, there was no sign of her, so the stepmother peeped through the window and spotted her kneeling.



He said when Madam Adjei got closer to find out what the deceased was doing, she found a rope around her neck and started shouting to alert neighbours, and an eyewitness who was passing by rushed her to the Wiawso government hospital but was pronounced dead.



"When l went to the mortuary and inspected the body, there was no blood, foaming, or rope markings. I learnt a similar incident happened a month ago, but it was not reported to my office".



Mr. Baah-Dwase said the case was reported to the Wiawso District Police Command to help reveal the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.