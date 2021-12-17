Primary 4 pupils write National Standardised Test

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National test in the offing for Primary Two, Six and JHS 2 students next year



Over 500,000 pupils sit for maiden National Standardised Test



Private schools excluded from National Standardised Test



All is set for the commencement of the maiden edition of the National Standardised Test for Primary 4 pupils across the various Junior High Schools in the country.



The test, according to the Ministry of Education, is to help generate data on the performance of pupils in English Language and Mathematics and also to know the performance of students with regards to the new curriculum introduced.



Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, at an earlier press conference, indicated that the test will help “identify what the learning gaps are that need to be addressed and analyse variations in learner achievement by region, gender, location and school type.”



He added that the ministry was focusing on public schools due to the numbers, but plans were also being made to rope in private schools in future.



In total, 561,595 Primary 4 public school pupils will sit for the examinations across 2,609 examination centres.







The first paper to be written on Friday will be Numeracy which begins at 11:am and ends at 12:15pm whiles the second paper will be Literacy (12:45-2:00pm).







Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Opoku-Amankwa, has hinted on plans to run tests for Primary Two, Six and JHS 2 students next year.