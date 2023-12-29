You are here: HomeNews2023 12 29Article 1905425

General News of Friday, 29 December 2023

gbcghanaonline.com

Prevailing heat wave to persist till end of January, 2024 – Ghana Meteorological Agency

The Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahafiayo, says prevailing conditions are rife, setting in motion the foggy weather, which occurred this morning in the capital.

She indicated that the weather pattern of a locality depends on the environmental conditions, adding, that the warm weather associated with the harmattan will persist until January, next year.

Madam Ahafiayo, explained what is accounting for the hot weather pattern.

