Prevailing economic conditions unbearable – GNATOC declares support for striking teachers

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Teacher unions demand COLA



Teacher unions declare strike over conditions of service



GNATOC urges government to address concerns of striking teacher unions



The Ghana National Association of Teachers on Campus says it is in full support of the indefinite strike declared by four teacher unions in the country.



According to the association, it is in full support of the decision by its mother union, the Ghana National Association of Teachers to join the demand for better conditions of service for teachers including a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



“The leadership of national GNATOC and by extension the entire membership wishes to strongly affirm our support for the industrial strike action declared by our mother union (GNAT) and other teacher unions on 4th of July, 2022,” the association said in a release.



According to GNATOC, it has become necessary to support the course of the strike action owing to their conditions as teacher students and the current economic hardship in the country.



“Having been at the forefront of teachers on campus, we welcome the industrial strike wholeheartedly as the prevailing economic conditions are highly unbearable for us on campus. The high cost of transportation to and fro campus daily, high-cost of food prices, printing and photocopying, just to mention a few are all on a record high,” the association noted.



GNATOC has therefore entreated government to find an amicable solution to the strike through engagements with the various unions.



According to them, addressing the concerns of the unions will “restore the living standards of teachers and teachers on campus to avert further distractions to the already suffering academic calendar of the pre-tertiary educational sector.



The strike action by the teacher unions has seen services by teaching and non-teaching staff in the various pre-tertiary public institutions withdrawn.



Meanwhile, the government has urged the striking teachers to resume post while it seeks to address their concerns.



