Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack staff who made sexist comments about Mahama’s daughter

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some persons and groups are calling for the dismissal for Nana Hesse Ogyiri



Hesse Ogyiri made some comments about Farida Mahama



He has apologised for the comments



There is growing pressure on the President to take legal action against Nana Hesse Ogyiri, the staff member who made sexist and pedophilic comments about the Farida Mahama, who is the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri is being castigated for making a sexually suggestive post on the teenager.



Among the persons making this call is former Kumbugu MP, Ras Mubarak who asserts that Nana Hesse Ogyiri is unfit to work at the Jubilee House with this kind of mindset.



Ras Mubarak said: “As a country, we need a sex offenders register, which should be kept by the police, where the names, photos and other details of predators, rapists and other sex offenders will be available to authorities and the general public.



I’m told the said gentleman works in the Office of the President. If that’s indeed true, then he ought to be kept too far away from such high office, and kept too far away from little girls. Clearly, the type who pass snide remarks about women in the workplace.



In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours.



We live in a country where it has almost become normal for persons in high office and positions of trust to routinely harass women and girls, and in isolated cases harass men and boys. These things happen because of the predatory mindset of the Nana Hesse Ogyiris of our society. We must not allow it to fester”.



Also, a group by the name Damsel Foundation has made a case for the termination of Hesse Ogyiri’s work as a staff of the Presidency.



“As a foundation that is committed to the empowerment of young girls in the country, we are appalled and disgusted by this shameful conduct of Mr. Ogyiri which is unbecoming of a Presidential Staffer and condemns the same in no uncertain terms. We wish to call on the President of the Republic of Ghana to sanction Mr. Ogyiri by dismissing him from office with immediate effect as a sign of his government’s commitment to protect every child from any form of abuse irrespective of their background."



"The Foundation further wishes to inform the public that we will lodge a formal complaint on this matter to the Chief of Staff of the Republic who has oversight responsibility for Mr. Ogyiri and other appropriate local and international bodies. This has become imperative given the fact that this is not the first time that Mr. Ogyiri has made such despicable sexually abusive and inappropriate statements about the minor in question.”



Elikem Kotoko, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress posted on Facebook “Upon second thought, all relevant stakeholders, local and international, deserve to be served notice of this barbaric conduct of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s staffer on former president John Dramani Mahama’s teenage daughter’s birthday. Such persons with paedophilia tendencies ought to be dealt with from the onset to avoid future disaster”.