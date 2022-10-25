Presiding members appreciate Akufo-Addo’s challenges - Dean of PMs

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The National Dean of Presiding Members, Joseph Korto, has said that Assembly Members across the country are in commiseration with President Akufo-Addo and his government over the current economic challenges in the country.



On the sidelines of a national conference by regional Deans of Presiding Members in Kumasi on Friday, Korto said because of their understanding of the times, Assembly members are now thinking nationalistic rather than joining in criticism of the government.



“We have not joined the blame game because we appreciate the times we are in and the efforts that His Excellency the president and his government are making to resolve the issues,” Korto said in response to a question as to what the official position of Assembly members are on the current state of affairs.



He adds that “rather than join in blaming government or making selfish financial demands of government, we are rather lending our energies to the national cause to stabilize the economy and return the country to a path of progress.”



The take of the national Dean of Presiding Members is coming in the wake of the staff of many institutions of the state demanding Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) from the government due to the current economic downturn.



According to Korto, those pressurizing government for more money have the right to do so, “however, if we all insist on our right to demand more from government the country will soon collapse. This is because the fact is that because of the current global situation, our country is broke and needs us citizens to sacrifice.”



He praised the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, “for being one of few people who have taken a nationalistic position on the crisis rather than a political one.”



The Kumasi conference came off at the Golden Gate Hotel. The regional Deans of Presiding Members had met to endorse Joseph Korto for another term in office as National Dean due to his good works.



In attendance were dignitaries and members of the Joseph Korto Administration, including General Secretary, Fred Kwame Agbogbo, a Presiding Member of the Volta region.



Korto called on all Ghanaians, “to support our government in their quest to weather the situation because all over the world, others are supporting their governments to weather the effects of the global economic downturn.



Joseph Korto appealed to Parliament and the executives to take steps to amend the constitution for presiding members to stay in office for four years because the current two years tenure of presiding member is not helping and the election of PM is the most difficult in the country.



"That is why many assemblies have not been able to elect their PMs, After all, some Article 71 office holders are given four years mandate”.



Korto also urged MMDCEs to ensure that their Presiding Members are given all the needed facilities including an official vehicle and a decent office accommodation to enable them provide effective leadership as PMs.