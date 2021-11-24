Presidential travels should not be made public - Minister

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, Bryan Acheampong has opined that it is not advisable for the details on the President’s travel to be made public.



He has, therefore, advised the Minister of National Security Albert Kan Dapaah not to release information on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s trips outside Ghana.



The Minister who is also the MP of Abetifi constituency, gave the advise while debating on the 2022 budget statement on Tuesday, November 23.



In his view, the travels involving the President cannot be made public.



According to him, “anytime our president travels he returns with goodies. He visited Germany and he came home with vaccines. Anytime he travels, he comes with goodies.”



“I advised the Minister of National Security to keep the information on presidential travels secret.



“It is not every information that can be divulged to the public. Hitherto, it was information that can be shared but it is no longer information that can be played in the political arena,” he said.”