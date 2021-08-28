Presidential staffer takes on Mahama’s aide over Gabby Otchere-Darko threat

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has hit back at Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, an aide to former President John Dramani over his 'threat' to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that a future NDC government will prosecute him over his role in some alleged corrupt acts in the Akufo-Addo administration.



Nii Teiko Tagoe is a social media post questioned why Edudzi Tamakloe will target a man who does not hold any political position.



He then drew a correlation between Gabby and lawyer Tony Lithur, who he alleged profited heavily from the Mahama administration but was not targeted by the Akufo-Addo administration.



He exhorted him and the NDC to rise above personal envy and not target Gabby just because he is a successful lawyer.



“If” NDC wins in 2024? Looks like their confidence is rightly low. But, we thought the dark days of criminalising successful private sector players were over? NPP for 8 years never once threatened or even bastardised any successful NDC lawyer for doing well under John Mahama.



“A lawyer like Tony Lithur, John Mahama’s personal lawyer, husband of a cabinet minister, whose law firm partner was the Attorney General, who himself was also chairman of Ghana Airport Company, and enjoying retainer as lawyer for GNPC among other state entities, who was lawyer for several major multi-million dollar transactions in Ghana, lived a very peaceful life for 8 years under NDC and still living peacefully after under Akufo-Addo.



“The only disturbance Tony Lithur has seen against his peace was his own divorce. So successful was he that when he and his former cabinet minister wife were in court for divorce, among the many properties listed was one mansion in London, for a couple who never lived in the UK.



“We, the NPP never once threatened a single successful NDC top lawyer and close pal of John Mahama like what we are seeing now from John Mahama’s aide, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, who is himself a lawyer. The politics of envy has been elevated to political strategy by a party led by people empty of ideas”.



Edudzi Tamekloe in an Okay FM interview said Gabby Otchere-Darko will be a subject of investigation when Mahama returns to power.



Edudzi alleged that the founder of the Danquah Institute has been at the centre some corruption allegations despite not holding any official position in government.



He warned him to ‘run away’ the moment it is confirmed that John Mahama has returned to complete his second term as President of the country.







