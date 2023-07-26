Presidential staffer identified as victim of high-value robbery of US$114K, £800, more stolen

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The identity of the victim involved in a high-value robbery has been revealed as Hamida Nuhu, an assistant secretary (legal and administration) in the Office of the President.



The incident took place at her Premier Place home in the Airport Residential area of Accra, where she was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed of significant sums of money.



The robbery involved the theft of US$114,500, £800, GH¢50,000, and €3,000 from a trunk located inside her lawyer's closet.



Additionally, during the incident, Lawyer Hamida Nuhu was held at gunpoint and robbed of an additional GH¢2,000.00, US$800, and various pieces of jewelry.



In connection with the robbery, eight individuals have been apprehended and presented before an Accra Circuit Court. The accused persons, including Richmond Tetteh (alias Metiti), Mawuli Heletsi (aka Mosquito), David Kokvina, Joseph Nii Amu Offei (alias Gaza, aka Hero), Malik Alhassan (alias Goliath @ Ababe), Dennis Adu Ninson (alias NAM1), Mustapha Mumuni (alias Starboy), and Zuberu Mustapha (alias One Corner), are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery.



During the trial, it was revealed that before the robbery, two of the accused, Mustapha Mumuni and Zuberu Mustapha, allegedly gave a substance, suspected to be cocaine, to another accused, Malik Alhassan, to enhance his energy levels for the robbery.



As the trial continues, some of the accused have been granted bail while others remain in police custody.



The case is set to reconvene on July 31, 2023.





YNA/OGB