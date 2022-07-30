Presidential staffer goes wild over Alan Kyerematen picture on re-edited NPP flier

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe was least impressed by the re-edit of the official flier for the thanksgiving service of the New Patriotic Party’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.



The official flier of the event had the National Executive Committee as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on it.



But the remake version of the flier which was shared widely on social media had Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen taking Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s place on the flier.



A Facebook user by name Benjamin A. Akowuah who is known to belong to the camp of Alan Kyerematen happens to be one of the persons circulating the photo and Nii Teiko Tagoe did not take it kindly.



Describing the actions of the pro-Alan members of the party as childish, Nii Teiko Tagoe stressed that Alan Kyerematen like any other minister has no business being on the flier.



He promised to dig further and engage the Trade Minister if the picture in circulation has his approval.



“Don’t you guys tired with some of the childish behavior? Chief Alan is a minister just like the other ministers and nothing else. I’m going to find out from him if he is the one who has been sanctioning some of this gross disrespect to the government and party,” he said.



The comment by Teiko Tagoe triggered a heated banter between people believed to be supporters of Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia.



The Vice President and the Trade Minister are said to be the two leading candidates for the NPP’s flagbearer ticket for the 2024 elections.



Though neither of the two respected politicians has confirmed their decision to contest, it is expected that they will both slug it out for the ticket to ‘break the 8’ in 2024.







