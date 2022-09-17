Presidential staffer 'drags' Togbe Afede with Otumfuo's invite to Queen's funeral

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

A presidential staffer has dragged Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State; over an invitation extended to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



Samuel Bryan Buabeng posted a photo of Otumfuo's invitation with a caption that read: "The local champion Efo James and his subjects should continue fighting people over Yam festival donations."



Togbe Afede, it is worthy of note was called James Akpo in private life before ascending the Asogli throne.



The reference to 'Yam festival donations' is also linked to an incident last week where the Asogli State Council publicly rejected donations by Assin Central Member of Parliament at the Te Za, annual Yam festival.



Kennedy Agyapong, despite having been formally invited saw his donations rejected with the later excuse that he had been mistakenly invited.



The tweet by Bryan Buabeng has since triggered lots of reaction with most of those sighted by GhanaWeb being condemnation of the view.



Asantehene officially invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral



The Asantehene has been officially invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by the new British monarch, King Charles III.



The invitation which was delivered by the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British government on behalf of the king, indicated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited to the lying-in-State of the late queen as well as the king’s reception, state funeral service and the foreign secretary’s reception.



It added that the Asantehene could attend the state funeral which is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, with his spouse or a partner.



Otumfuo will be the second invitee to the queen’s funeral from Ghana, the first being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was reportedly invited as the president of Ghana, a Commonwealth nation.



GhanaWeb can, however, not independently confirm if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially received his invitation.



Invitations have also been sent to all leaders from the Commonwealth nations.



So far, as the BBC reports, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese; New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern; and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their participation in the funeral.



The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and the Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, have also reportedly accepted invitations.



Other world leaders who have confirmed they will be attending the state funeral include King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Demark, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.



View Otumfuo's invitation below:





????His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has received the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.#Opemsuoradio #opemsuo1047 pic.twitter.com/gxlFenGnzU — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) September 15, 2022