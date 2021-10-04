General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Presidential jet: A useless subject not worth discussing – Pratt



Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, says the government’s decision to purchase a new presidential jet is a useless move not worth discussing.



A spokesperson for President Akufo Addo, Eugene Arhin, announced plans by the government to purchase a new presidential jet.



He added that the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, had already begun the processes for the procurement of the new jet.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, a renowned journalist and managing editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, said the move to buy a presidential jet is useless.



He stated that the presidency will reconsider the decision of President Akufo-Addo remembers what he had said in the past with respect to the acquisition of a presidential jet.



According to Kwesi Pratt, President Akufo-Addo is on record to have said that no one will buy a presidential jet for the comfort of a president if the country lacks social interventions.



“Last Saturday I got the opportunity to listen to what Akufo-Addo had said about the acquisition of a presidential jet, if he listens to his own words, I am sure he will not make that mistake.



"Akufo-Addo stated that if one lives in a country that people are in dire economic situations and there is the absence of social interventions you will not buy a presidential jet for the comfort of a president. So, by his own words, the move is a useless one,” Kwasi Pratt told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Kwesi Pratt expressed shock over how a presidential jet that is not faulty can be given out to another head of state to use.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Foreign and Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the decision by government’s to purchase a new presidential jet is baseless.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, argued that the old jet is in good condition and that the country has no business purchasing a new presidential jet.



“Ghana’s jet is only 11 years and its lifespan of 20 years has not elapsed. I assure you that the NPP will not get the support of the NDC in purchasing a new aircraft. We are not convinced that there is anything wrong with the current jet.



"The President and his ministers have not been transparent and accountable enough. This whole business of leading aircraft is borne out of an insatiable appetite for luxury. We are not going to endorse, collaborate and support anything that only seeks to advance the president’s insatiable appetite,” Okudjeto Ablakwa also told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, promised to file another urgent question on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent trip to the US when Parliament reconvenes next month.