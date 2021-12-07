Presidential bid: Age shouldn’t matter but capability, track record – Duffuor

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Bank of Ghana governor and former Finance Minister has suggested that age should not be an issue as much as capability and track record in the issue of presidential aspirations.



Duffuor who is in his 70s, has recently announced his decision to contest flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, going into the 2024 elections.



In an interview on GHOne TV on Monday, he shrugged off talk about his age, saying: “Why should age matter?”



“The focus should be on what the person brings to the fore and what they are capable of delivering when given the job and my track record proves what I can do in almost every sphere of the economy,” he noted.



“My record and the work we are capable of doing should be the driver of the conversation not age”, he added.



He also spoke about how he had served Ghana for free as Minister for four years without receiving salary, allowance and his ex-gratia.



“Who will serve a country for four years and will not accept anything: no salary, no allowances, no ex gratia?” he asked while responding to allegations that he was a mole in the NDC.



He described the claims as “wicked” and “unfair” especially as it pointed to him doing so for supposed financial reasons.



“Those claims are just wicked and I pray that those people will put their thinking caps on. It is very unfair. Why would I be a mole when money is not my problem?” he wondered.