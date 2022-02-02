General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MPs need at least $693,000 for party primaries, CDD



MPs need at least $85,000 for parliamentary elections, CDD



Women are able to raise more campaign funds, CDD



A study by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD) on monetisation of politics in Ghana has disclosed that presidential hopefuls must have at least US$ 100m in order to run a successful campaign.



According to study, a candidate’s viability is determined by how much funds the he or she is able to raise.



"For Presidential elections, if you don't have USD100m don't come. The viability of candidature is dependent on how much we are able to raise,” a summary of the report shared by CDD said.



The report also indicated that gender plays a key role in funding and campaigning of presidential candidates with women being able to raise more funds than men.



“Gender dynamics of high cost of politics and campaign financing reveal exclusionary effect on women candidate's ability to raise funds” it said.



For parliamentary elections, the report said candidates need at least $693,000 to run a successful primary and for the main parliamentary elections, candidates should have at least $85,000.





Read the key findings of the report from the CDD below

Presidential aspirants need at least US$ 100m to run a successful campaign - CDD



MPs need at least $693,000 for party primaries, CDD



MPs need at least $85,000 for parliamentary elections, CDD



Women are able to raise more campaign funds, CDD



A study by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD) on monetisation of politics in Ghana has disclosed that presidential hopefuls must have at least US$ 100m in order to run a successful campaign.



According to study, a candidate’s viability is determined by how much funds the he or she is able to raise.



"For Presidential elections, if you don't have USD100m don't come. The viability of candidature is dependent on how much we are able to raise,” a summary of the report shared by CDD said.



The report also indicated that gender plays a key role in funding and campaigning of presidential candidates with women being able to raise more funds than men.



“Gender dynamics of high cost of politics and campaign financing reveal exclusionary effect on women candidate's ability to raise funds” it said.



For parliamentary elections, the report said candidates need at least $693,000 to run a successful primary and for the main parliamentary elections, candidates should have at least $85,000.



Read the key findings of the report from the CDD below