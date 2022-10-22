Presidential Staffer takes on Mahama over ‘insensitive’ post about Kasoa trotro mate’s suicide

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Presidential staffer, Nii Teiko Tagoe, has lashed out at former president, John Dramani Mahama, over what he considers to be an attempt to politicize the unfortunate news of the bus conductor who committed suicide at Kasoa via electrocution.



Nii Teiko is unhappy that John Mahama, in his statement about the incident attributed it to the current economic hardships.



According to him such a subtle attempt to rope politics into issues regarding the demise of the trotro mate was ‘insensitive’ and unbefitting of John Mahama’s status as a former leader of the country.



"Someone unfortunately commits suicide and you have a whole former president who is seeking to lead this country again posting such an insensitive statement that the gentleman committed suicide because of economic hardship all because of politics? God have mercy on us all," he shared on Facebook.



Mahama, who was out of the country at the time of the incident wrote in an October 19 Facebook post: "I returned from a trip to hear the sad news of Kakra who killed himself by electrocution.



"The current levels of hardship in Ghana is dire and probably the worst we have ever experienced in the last three decades, but suicide is never the answer.



"Even in the darkest night, there will always come the dawn. The sun will rise again. Let's be each others keeper. Let’s keep hope alive!" the post read.



It was accompanied by a viral photo of the deceased when he was clinging onto some of the high-voltage wires that eventually led to his electrocution and death.



The former president also commiserated with the populace on the current hardship brought on by an economic crunch.







