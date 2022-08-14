Presidential Staffer 'schools' Bank of Ghana governor on how to 'arrest' falling cedi

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri has called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison to immediately put in place measures to control the rising dollar rate in the country



According to him, the black market industry, even though, they do not produce dollars, has a way of syphoning the dollar whenever the Bank of Ghana puts money into the system.



In a Facebook post, he called on the Bank of Ghana to take measures to ensure these activities are stopped as he believes it will resolve the issue of the cedi depreciation in the country.



"Why must the black market be controlling the pricing of the Dollar? These operators in the black market industry don't produce Dollars.They use whatever means to syphon the Dollars $$BoG put into the system. Dr Addison, put every stringent measures possible to control the black market business," he posted.







As of August 11, the Ghana Cedi was trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0261 and a selling price of 8.0341.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.18 and sold at a rate of 9.45.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.8223 and a selling price of 9.8330 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6890 and a selling price of 9.6995.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.80 and sold at a rate of 11.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2812 and a selling price of 8.2895 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1944 and a selling price of 8.2026.



