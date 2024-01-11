President withdraws Dr. Dickson’s appointment as Deputy National Security Coordinator

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has withdrawn the appointment of Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson (Esq) as Deputy National Security Coordinator.



A letter signed by the Chief of Staff addressed to Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson said the President took that decision following further consultation and in view of impending reforms within the National Security establishment.



He was appointed just last week in a letter dated 2nd January 2024.



Many within the national security community expressed excitement and satisfaction with President Akufo-Addo’s choice of the seasoned security operative and lawyer for the position.



Dr. Dickson has a wealth of experience, spanning an impressive 25-year career in national security operations and legal affairs to his new role.



He has held numerous leadership positions within the Ministry of National Security and is a highly respected expert in national security law, cyber and maritime policy.



Dr. has served as Chief Legal Advisor, Director for Security Governance, Director for Legal, Director for Intelligence Analysis, and Director responsible for Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of National Security.



He has served on the Board of the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC), Africa Center for Strategic Studies, Expresso Telecom Group, the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), among others.



