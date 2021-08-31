President will soon take a decision on the closure of borders - Arhin

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo will soon announce to Ghanaians his decision on the closure of borders.



According to him, such a decision would be taken in consultation with the COVID-19 National Response Team.



He said this when he addressed the presidential press corps at the Jubilee House on Monday, August 30, 2021.



Residents of the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region recently embarked on a demonstration demanding the reopening of the border.



The residents noted that the closure of the borders has affected their business and ought to be opened.



Mr. Arhin in responding said President Akufo-Addo understands the difficulties the restrictions have brought on the people living in such areas, and would soon take a decision on that.



“President Akufo-Addo understands the difficulties people have had to go through the restrictions that have been imposed on lives and livelihoods, and I believe if there is the need for them to review whatever aspects of the restrictions, he will make it known when he addresses the nation.”