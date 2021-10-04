President should not endorse any of the aspiring NPP candidates - Analyst

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Boakye Yiadom has advised President Akufo-Addo not to endorse any of the persons who have expressed interest in contesting the presidential primaries for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The analyst said for the sake of unity, and the possibility of breaking the eight years jinx, he should learn from history and not support any candidate.



He said as human as the President would be, he would have a favorite candidate, but the best advice for him is that he must stay away from endorsing any candidate.



Boakye Yiadom speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm recounted the era of former President Kufour where the choice of the party was President Akufo-Addo whereas that of Kufour was Alan Kyeremanten.



"The President must learn from this history and stay away from endorsing any of the persons who want to contest the presidential primaries.”



He was reacting to the comments made by President Akufo-Addo when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu when he introduced Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Osei Afriyie Akoto as persons who want to replace him.



He argued the comments made by the President would not necessarily inure to the benefit of anyone because the delegates of the party have a choice and would vote for that individual.



Delegates he noted would vote for someone they believe can win victory for the party, but the President should not endorse anyone.



He should rather wait for the party to vote for their choice, and after that, he [Nana Addo] would support that person.



President Akufo-Addo, in a rather unusual manner, made fun of his one-time fierce contender for the presidential candidate slot of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



The President, who was introducing a team that escorted him to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-Day tour of the Ashanti Region, teased Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Food and Agriculture Minister, and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen on their presidential ambitions.