President's lack of attention to detail is chronic and embarrassing - Kwakye Ofosu

Politics of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo describing, him as a man who lacks attention to detail.



According to him, the President’s lack of attention to detail is chronic.



He was reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s denial that the NPP did not promise to build a harbour in Cape Coast contrary, to the manifesto of the party and comments by his Vice President Dr. Bawumia in August 2020.



"He denied the very promise made first, by his Vice President to construct a harbour in Cape Coast, and which was captured in their 2020 manifesto which he personally launched at the same event".



"The same lack of attention to detail was exhibited when he said the projects in the Greenbook didn’t exist despite having never set eyes on that book.”



Read his full statement below



President Akufo-Addo’s chronic lack of attention to detail was on embarrassing display yesterday in Cape Coast.



He denied the very promise made first, by his Vice President to construct a Harbour in Cape Coast, and which was captured in their 2020 manifesto which he personally launched at the same event.



The same lack of attention to detail was exhibited when he said the projects in the Greenbook didn’t exist despite having never set eyes on that book.



And who also whispered to him that putting up the Komenda Sugar factory with the first tranche of an Indian EXIM Bank loan worth $35 million and then taking the second tranche of $24 million to establish a sugar cane plantation was such a disaster?



Where did the notion come from that you can’t build a factory and set up a plantation shortly after that?



Exactly where will the factory disappear to?



The factory was built to last for 100 years with routine maintenance. Sugar cane takes only six months to grow.



The Komenda Sugar Factory is in its current dilapidated state because it is the deliberate policy of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to leave it to rot in order to allow for the uninformed propaganda that the President is spearheading at the moment.



They deliberately refused in the last five years to access the $24 million to do the sugar cane plantation required to keep the factory running. The process to access the money had begun just before the NDC left office.



In any event, who says he is in a position to give President Mahama lectures on planning? Why, was he not the same man who has introduced the horrible double-track system that is ruining secondary education?



Where was his nous in planning when he began Free SHS without laying a single brick to expand capacity causing overcrowding and horrible conditions in secondary schools?