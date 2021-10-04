President petitioned to act fast in confirming Dampare as IGP

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to quickly confirm the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the new IGP.



He was of the view that elevating the acting IGP to the position of IGP has been long overdue considering the good work he has exhibited during his tenure.



Yaw shared these thoughts during the Editor’s Take segment of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“The President has commended Dampare for the measures he has put in place to ensure peace in the country. The duty of every government is to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the people to work and make money.



During these times, we have observed how the police have worked hard to combat crimes under the acting IGP. And the President has testified to this by commending him. We are thus looking forward to Dampare’s confirmation as the IGP. That will bolster the authority he has to even fight more crimes”.



President Nana Akufo Addo says recent decisions taken by Acting IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare have vindicated his decision to appoint him to that position.



Speaking at the 50th graduation ceremony of the Police Academy on Friday, the President declared the government’s support for recent actions the Acting IGP has taken which he says has received the support of the public.



He disclosed that processes to have Dr. George Akuffo Dampare confirmed as substantive IGP is almost completed.



“I’m confident that once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon, he’ll become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2021, announced COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).



His appointment took effect on August 1, 2021.