President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, Prof. Ohene-Frempong, has died

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, Professor Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, has died.



This was contained in a statement made available to GhanaWeb by Dr. Bertha Serwa Ayi, the President of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation (GPSF) of North America.



According to the information, a family source of the late Prof. Ohene-Frempong said that he died on May 7, 2022.



The statement added that the family, which is surrounded by a supportive network of people, has requested for limited calls and visits to allow the family grieve in private.



“He fought bravely till the end. His wife, Mrs. Janet Ohene-Frempong is surrounded by a supportive network of people and she is grateful for the support but has asked that people limit phone calls and visits,” it said.



It also added that there will be no gathering but, “There will be an opportunity for a beautiful national celebration of this hero at a future date. A website will be created to allow for expressions of sympathy and eulogies.”



In 2020, Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong was honoured by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with the Assistant Secretary of Health Exceptional Service Medal for his contributions to the management of sickle cell disease in the world.