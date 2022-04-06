President of GCUC calls for government support for private tertiary institutions

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

President of the Ghana Christian University College (GCUC) has renewed calls for the need for government to support private tertiary institutions in the country.



Dr. Nelson Swedstrup Ahlijah while reiterating an earlier call made in 2019 to the government and the GETFUND appealed to the two entities to extend their scholarships and facilities to cover its students and faculty, adding that parents of students would be extremely grateful for any such gesture.



The president was speaking during the university’s 11th matriculation ceremony as an accredited university and 13th congregation (53rd graduation) at Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.



The matriculation and gradation events of the 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 year groups were put on hold due to the ban on public gatherings as part of measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event was held under the theme, ‘Promoting the Values of Integrity and Accountability in Tertiary Education - Key to National Development,’ with Technical Advisor and Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Eric Nkansah representing the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum as the Special Guest of Honour.



406 freshmen and women made up of the three year groups were matriculated into the School of Professional Studies, School of Development and Health Sciences and School of Science and Technology.



Registrar of the GCUC administered the matriculation declaration to the matriculants with Professor Shamsu-Deen Ziblim who represented the vice chancellor of the University of Development Studies (UDS) formally admitting the students into its fold on behalf of the vice chancellor of the school.



Additionally, 118 students from same year groups having graduated from the School of Development Management and Health Science were duly presented to the University’s affiliate, the University of Development Studies (UDS) for graduation as BSc. Nursing.



24 students from the School of Professional Studies were equally presented for graduation as holders of Professional Graduates under the Institute of Commercial Managers (ICM, UK).



The school also graduated its first batch of HND graduands in Geo-Informatics.



Alumini statuses were thereafter conferred on the graduands to be formally recognized as alumni of the university.



Sharing the school’s success stories however, Dr. Nelson Swedstrup Ahlijah named the digitalization of the Dorothy Eumson Library which is running on an Open Source System (KOHA) and the acquisition of a Knowledge Box (KB) which is a wireless hotspot devise that contains educational materials.



Other successes include the establishment of a media lab, ongoing projects for a Center for Public Leadership and Advocacy, staff development and the development of new programmes for affiliation and accreditation.



The university president used the occasion to welcome the matriculants and urged them to show humility to enable them learn from their lecturers. To the graduands, he urged them to continue to pursue excellence and make “worthwhile contributions” to their families, communities, nations and the world at large.



Chairperson of the University Council, Professor Adelaide Kastner expressed her heartfelt gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the assistance extended to the university during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the school’s mentoring universities for their cooperation and support.



She however appealed to the Minister of Education through Dr. Eric Nkansah to assist the school to fix pavements of its inner roads and install streetlights on the campus to ensure security, computers and isographs and a bus for the movement of its students.



Reiterating the earlier appeal for support for the private tertiary institutions, the governing council chairperson appealed for interventions in areas such as the payment of lecturers and the provisions of facilities.



“If only government could pay the tuition fees of the lecturers, it would help us. Alternatively, they could also assist us with infrastructural provisions like the establishment of a laboratory for the school”, she appealed, adding that the funds generated from the tuition fees paid by the students was inadequate to efficiently run the university.



She said, “Sitting on the fences, you’d think a lot of money comes in but this is not the case. Proceeds from the fees are used to pay salaries, pay utilities, [maintain the] environment and facilities, etc. so it’s difficult without government support.”



According to Professor Adelaide Kastner, government-run public tertiary institutions were running same courses as the private universities who therefore stood the risk of losing students if they increased tuition fees.



Professor Shamsu-Deen Ziblim who represented the vice chancellor of the UDS extolled the academic virtues of the university. He urged the matriculants to pursue their various programmes with determination and focus and advised duly qualified graduands to return to take the post-graduate programmes to assist in the development of the school.



Dr. Eric Nkansah noted down the concerns and requests of the university and promised to channel them to the minister for the necessary attention.