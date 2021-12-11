President of Distinguished Scholars of Africa, two others honoured

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Dr Nana Oppong, the President of Distinguished Scholars of Africa (DISTINSA), has identified intellectual poverty as the bane of Africa’s politics, education, religion, and business growth.



“A lot of people masquerading as smart people are vying for power and when they get into power, they create chaos, disunity, hate, and confusion and eventually nobody goes forward,” he said.



“We have a problem of intellectual poverty dominating our politics, our religions, our schools, and businesses,” he said in Accra.



Dr Oppong, also a Lawyer, said this in an interaction with journalists after DISTINSA, a not-for-profit organisation of African intellectuals and cultural leadership, honoured him and two others for their contribution to scholarship and learned leadership, at a ceremony dubbed: “Extraordinary Wisdom Forum, 2021.”



The two other laureates were Professor Martin Gyambrah, President of the University of Applied Management, Kwabenya Hills, Legon, and Professor Nicholas Nsowah-Nuamah, President of the Dominion University College.



The forum was on the theme: “Learned Leadership for Democracy and Development in Africa.”



Citations were read in honour of the laureates, who were also decorated with academic paraphernalia.



Dr Oppong was honoured with an Honorary Distinguished Professorship and Fellow of Law and Sciences, while professors Gyambrah and Nsowah-Nuamah were honoured as Distinguish Fellows for their extraordinary achievements and excellent academics.



A citation for Dr Oppong read: “In recognition of your Extraordinary Contributions to Knowledge in the Fields of Physics, Biology, Law, Economics, Education and Philosophy, the Distinguished Scholars of Africa Honour or Award you the Title of Distinguished Professor and Fellow of Law and Sciences.”



He called on the Government to come up with more practical ways for sustainable jobs to curb unemployment.



On the payment of new taxes proposed in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, Dr Oppong said: “I don’t agree with government taking money all the time from the people.”



“With the E-levy or not we need jobs but are the jobs coming for people to work and pay their taxes? So government should take it easy on Ghanaians….” he added.



An all-around interdisciplinary scholar, Dr Oppong is the Father of the Theory of Quantum Lights and the General Rate of Presence (GRP), which believes that configured life on earth is founded on the light with the consciousness of man weaving in and out at the speed of light.



He is also the Founder of the “Collaborative Theory for Human Evolution” and Nichematics, a new discipline in Economics with a focus on resources and creativity as key to growth and industry sustainability and development.



Professor Nsowah-Nuamah, on his part, said leadership should be learned and a good leader should be able to know what the people wanted and what could lead to development.



“And all these can be done in the presence of democracy because a good leader who doesn’t perform becomes ineffective in a democracy.”



Nana Dr Okra Baadu III, the 2021 Kwahu West Municipal Assembly Best Farmer, who chaired the forum, called on leaders to be more creative in their strategies to meet the needs of the people.