President has too much powers, it should be reduced – Kojo Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has kicked against the excessive powers vested in the hands of the president.



The former mayor of Kumasi blamed the ‘too much powers’ wielded by the president on the 1992 Constitution.



He, therefore, called for a review of the Constitution to scrap off some of the powers granted to the president.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ show, Mr Kojo Bonsu said that “the president has too much powers and the powers that the president has should be reduced.”



He, however, noted that the constitutional review is not a decision for only a select people or party and therefore the country must come together to take that important step.



“It is high time we took a look at the constitution and this is not something that only the NDC can do.”



The aspiring president’s call has been buttressed by some Ghanaians including prominent persons such as then Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and one-time Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashietey.



Proponents of the constitutional review believe that the president has become a dictator and under the current constitution, excesses by the president cannot be checked.



Mr Alban Bagbin was quoted saying “the president appoints everybody, the president is the head of the party, the president is the head of government, the president decides the budget, the president can decide even though you have approved the money for an item they won’t release the money there and you can’t do anything. Is that democracy, no!”