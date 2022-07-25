President Mills 'was a phenomenon best felt than described' - Mahama

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized his former boss, late President John Evans Atta-Mills.



Mahama described Mills as an "honourable and dignified statesman" whose love for Ghana could not be questioned.



His eulogy was contained in a Facebook post of July 24, 2022; exactly 10 years since he passing of the former Head of State.



"Professor Mills was an honourable and dignified statesman whose love for his country and his people was without question. He was a phenomenon best felt than described.



"His entry into the pressure cooker and high-octane environment that is Ghanaian politics, was a most opportune development. To many, he was a breath of fresh air that enabled us to make a clean break from the monotonous past laden with acrimony and deep-seated divisions," Mahama wrote.



His post was accompanied by a video in which he detailed the events of the day in 2012 when Atta-Mills died on July 24, 2012.



The recall of events was during the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial, JEAM, Heritage that was launched earlier this year.



The 10th anniversary celebration of Atta Mills was observed officially by the state at a commissioning of the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late president.



It was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as well as Koku Anyidoho, whose Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, got government to undertake renovations at the Park.



John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as well as the Atta-Mills family, held their own commemoration at the Park hours after that of the state had ended.











