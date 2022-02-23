President Mills collapsed in the washroom before us - Prof. Cadman Mills

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Professor Cadman Mills has stated that his brother, the late former President John Evans Atta Mills collapsed in front of some relatives on the morning of his death.



According to Prof Cadman Mills, his late brother on the day of his death was with their other brother, Samuel Atta Mills and one of their sisters. He further noted that he was found unconscious in a bathroom at the Osu Castle when he had gone to use the bathroom.



Prof Cadman Mills in an interview with Top FM noted that he escorted his sister who was travelling to Cape Coast and on his return to the Osu Castle, found Samuel Atta Mills holding the late President Atta Mills who had collapsed in a washroom.



“While I was escorting my sister downstairs, I saw the doctors arrive at the Osu Castle. It seemed they had been called to attend to an emergency. As soon as I left, my sister told me to go upstairs and when I went, Prof was lying there with my brother holding unto him and the doctors around. I remember Doctor David Lamptey was trying hard to revive him and it was very obvious Prof was bleeding a little bit,” he stated on the Final Point Hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



According to Prof Cadman Mills, his late brother in his last days showed severe symptoms of being sick as he complained of light sensitivity among other things.



“He was complaining of being sensitive to light. He also complained of neck pains and I didn’t like it when he walked; it looked like he lacked balance,” Prof. Cadman Mills noted.



The comment by the late president’s brother comes on the back of a recent Private Member’s Motion filed by four members of the majority side of Parliament seeking a bi-partisan probe into the death of former President Mills.



According to the four MPs, the motion is “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



Meanwhile the family of the late statesman has reacted strongly to the calls for an inquest into the death of the former president.



Samuel Atta Mills, a brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, in a recent interview berated the instigators of the motion.



The Komenda Edina Equafo Abirem lawmaker, who was livid during an interview, said there are more issues in Ghana that require urgent attention, for which reason he cannot fathom why the focus should be on his brother’s death.



“Have they investigated JB Danquah-Adu’s death? Annoh-Dompreh sits at the front desk of NPP in parliament yet people are suffering in Ghana; worker unions are declaring strikes every now and then. Is this the only thing they care about? We must be reasonable in our dealings,” he chided.