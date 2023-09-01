‘President’ Kennedy Agyapong’s behavior can trigger war for the country – Lecturer

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Dr. Sampson Kwasi Anoma, a senior lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has expressed concerns over the potential consequences of certain behavior exhibited by New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



According to the KsTU Don, he has been closely observing Kennedy Agyapong's actions and public demeanor.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Wontumi TV on August 30, 2023, he suggested that Agyapong's approach to decision-making is influenced by emotion rather than rational thinking, a trait that could have implications if he were to become president.



"I have studied him and realized that he is a hyper and emotional person, people think he is a charismatic person who takes actions according to his words but, I have followed him for a long and I don’t see that in him.”



He emphasized that while Agyapong's emotional intensity might serve him well in the business world, it could prove to be a significant liability in a political leadership position.



He contended that the ongoing push to promote Agyapong as a potential leader lacks a deeper examination of his psychological suitability for the role.



"You see, he is a businessman, and he does things to his advantage...those things work in business, but not in leadership with people.



"If you want to lead others, you must be a psychologist, but there is no psychological behavior in his activities; rather, they are characterized by emotions and outbursts, and people will simply follow.



“There are some people who have joined, such as certain NDC members, and they are aware that such persons cannot come close to the presidency, but they are pushing him as if he is the one who can fight or is bold enough to lead.”



He added “But if you investigate these things, it has nothing to do with boldness because if you make a mistake and bring such a person or such a character to become a president, if we don't take care, we will have serious societal problems, and that can cause war for us within the country or other countries, our neighbors.



"Like the Commonwealth and others, we can have serious problems with them, which can be serious and even have an economic impact on us. For instance, going to a UN meeting and going to fight there, if we don’t take care we will be in trouble.”



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with four other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







