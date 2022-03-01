President Akufo-Addo to launch 2022 edition of Green Ghana Day

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

All is set for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to launch the 2022 edition of the Green Ghana Day at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.



The Day, to be observed on Friday, June 10, is on the theme: "Mobilising for a Greener Future," which targets to plant at least 20 million tree seedlings this year across the country.



The launch, organised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is expected to be attended by government officials, traditional leaders, the clergy, the diplomatic community, students, and pupils.



Tree seedlings to be planted include native timber species, shade trees, multi-purpose leguminous trees, ornamentals, and fruit trees.



This is an ambitious target to plant trees on available sites within communities, parks, roadsides, homes, farmsteads, churches, mosques, and schools.



The Green Ghana initiative is under the distinguished leadership of the President and formed part of the government's aggressive afforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover and contribute to the global efforts to fight climate change.



It is also intended to create enhanced national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees.