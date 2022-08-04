President Akufo-Addo to commission water treatment plant at Tono

Regional News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission a new water treatment plant at Tono in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.



The two-phase project started in 2018 with funding from Ghana and Dutch Governments at a contract sum of more than 33.2 million Euros for the first phase while the second phase, which commenced on January 12, 2021, is expected to be completed within 12 months.



The treatment plant has a pump station and raw water transmission pipeline with a capacity to produce about 20.500 cubic metres of water per day.



President Akufo-Addo, who is expected to arrive in Bolgatanga, the Regional capital, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to begin a day’s working visit to the Region on Friday, August 5, would first commission the water treatment plant.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the visit was part of the President’s scheduled visits to all Regions in the country for first-hand information on development projects.



“Every year, he takes time to visit the various Regions to acquaint himself with happenings in the Regions, listen to the people, inspect ongoing projects and interact with the Chiefs and people,” Mr. Ayamga said.



Per the President’s itinerary, Mr. Ayinbisa said he would address a durbar of Chiefs and people of Navrongo, after commissioning the water treatment plant.



While in Navrongo, President Akufo-Addo would commiserate with the family of the late Mrs. Grace Abatey, a former Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP.



Mr. Ayamga said the President would later proceed to the Bolgatanga East District to inspect ongoing construction work on a major bridge, which links the District to the Bolgatanga Municipality.



President Akufo-Addo would also inspect the ‘Agenda 111’ project located at Kantaga, a community in the district, he added.



“In the Upper East Region, we have seven of them currently under construction, Contractors are on site working seriously,” the Communications Director, who is the immediate past District Chief Executive for Bongo, said.



