President Akufo-Addo's MMDCE nominees full list

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The full list of MMDCE nominees has been released



• The list, according to Dan Botwe, has also been forwarded to various regional ministers



• The EC upon contact by regional ministers will commence processes for assembly elections



Government, through the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, has released President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's list of nominees for various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country.



The list was released on the website of the Information Minister on Sunday, September 19, 2021



The sector Minister, Dan Botwe, addressing journalists at a press briefing, said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.



He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission.



The EC, he adds, will now commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.



See the full list below



