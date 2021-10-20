President Akufo-Addo renominates rejected Volta MDCEs

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: GNA

Three Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) who were unsuccessful in their confirmation polls, have been renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They are Mr Prosper Kofi Patu, renominated for Akatsi South, Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District, and Mr Anthony Komla Avorgbedor, Ketu North Municipal.



The nominees failed to secure two-thirds of votes cast by their various Assembly members and also failed to secure fifty per cent of the votes.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister in a letter to the Coordinating Directors of the three Assemblies and copied to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) said the President required the respective Assemblies to liaise with the EC to confirm the nominees in accordance with the statutes.



He said the President's renomination of the nominees was in accordance with Article 242(1) of the 1992 Constitution, section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended) and Order 15 of the Model Standing Orders for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



A total of 15 out of 18 MDCEs nominated by the President have been approved and subsequently sworn into office last week by the Volta Regional Minister.



