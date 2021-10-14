President Akufo-Addo re-nominates MMDCEs for Savannah Region - Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has re-nominated Madam Alele Veronica for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole for another round of voting.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on the morning show on 11th October, 2021, the minister for the Savannah Region Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu said the Savannah has seven Municipalities/ Districts and so far five had their Chief Executives confirmed and they are already working.



Mr Jibril said there was confusion among Assemblymen at the East Gonja Municipality during their elections and so the Electoral could not declare the results. He disclosed that per the law every nominated MCE or DCE has 21 days to be confirmed and so the date for the confirmation of the MCE of East Gonja Municipality has expired and so Mr Mohammed Tamimu has been re-nominated by President Nana Akuffo-Addo.



In the case of Bole according to the Regional Minister, the nominee Madam Veronica Alele Heming was rejected outright but the President has the right by law to re-nominate, and so President Nana Akufo-Addo has re-nominated Madam Veronica Alele Heming.



The Savannah Regional Minister said if Madam Veronica Alele Heming is rejected again, the President has the right has no option than to nominate another person.



According to the Savannah Regional Minister, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed him to write to the two assemblies concerned notifying them of the renomination.



The MCE election of East Gonja was cancelled in the Salaga Municipality following some misunderstanding that ensued between the assembly members.



At Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Heming failed to secure the two-thirds majority of the Assembly members in the Bole district to be confirmed as the DCE for the area.



Out of 37 of 39 votes cast, she polled 17 ‘Yes’ votes representing 43.58% of the total valid votes with 22 ‘No’ votes representing 56.41%.



Madam Alele thus failed to get the 26 votes minimum to be confirmed as the DCE for the area for the second time.



Section 15 (7) of the laws of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDA’s) states that “Any nominee who at any time fails to poll fifty per cent of the votes of the members present and voting “may be renominated on reasonable grounds or may be withdrawn by the President”.