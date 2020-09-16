General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

President Akufo-Addo presented with award for 1D1F initiative

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

One of the industrial factories under the flagship One District One Factory policy, Casa De Ropa Ghana, has presented an honorary award to President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in commemoration of the factories commissioning.



The presentation was made during an event at the 1D1F Secretariat in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, where the company and two other companies: Petersfield and Ray Group Limited, and Ekumfi Fruits and Juices were presented with certificates of recognition endorsed by the president.



The award according to the company was to honour the president for the commissioning of the factory specialized in the production and processing of orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP) at Gomoa Bewoadze on August 21, 2020.



The National Coordinator of 1D1F, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu, who received the award on behalf of the president, speaking at the event said “I want to assure you that as a secretariat and as stakeholders we will continue to support you in all your endeavours, to be sure that you achieve greater heights. So that together we all can achieve a Ghana beyond aid.”



She also commended the three recognized companies and other 1D1F factories as well as its promoters for believing in the president’s dream of building a self-reliant and industrialised Ghana.



“On behalf of his excellency the president, I want to commend these three companies and all 1D1F projects and promoters for believing in His Excellency's dream and defying all odds to make this dream a success. On behalf of his excellency the president, I say 'ayekoo' to these three companies and other 1D1F projects and promoters who will receive their certificates very soon,” she said.





The award was received on behalf of the president by the National Coordinator of 1D1f, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu



The One District One Factory Secretariat on the assumption of the Akufo-Addo government was instituted to facilitate the setting up of factories across the various districts in the country to put Ghana on the path of industrialization and self-reliance.



So far, the secretariat has overseen the establishment and operationalization of several factories across the nation with others also under construction.

