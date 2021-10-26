President Akufo-Addo praises Mireku Duker as community mining scheme arrives at Akoon

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reserved special praise for the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker for his role in the establishment of the Akoon Mining Scheme.



President Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 25, 2021 commissioned the Akoon community mining scheme.



Addressing the gathering of chiefs and residents drawn mainly from the constituency, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that George Mireku Duker played an instrumental role in ensuring that the all regulations pertaining to small scale mining are followed.



He stated that lawmaker initiated steps and was involved in the decision to grant the scheme authorization to operate in the constituency.



He lauded his efforts in addressing the infrastructure challenges of the constituency and said that the project will create jobs for the constituents.



“"My Government is not against Small-Scale Mining. On the contrary, the Government is in full support of responsible small-scale mining activities, as it provides an avenue for Ghanaians to participate in the mining industry,” he stated.



Georg Mireku Duker on his part, assured of the government’s commitment to promoting the community mining scheme under the National Alternative Employment Livelihood Program (NALEP).



He commended the president and sector minister Samuel Abu Jinapor for commissioning the scheme which create direct jobs for 2000 persons in the constituency and communities nearby.



“The Community Mining Scheme which is a key part of this programme, shall continue to be commissioned in all mineralized areas of Ghana, as a surest way of mitigating illegal mining.



“On behalf of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, I thank H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor as they commissioned the Akoon Community Mining Scheme in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal today.



“The Akoon Community Mining Scheme is expected to employ over 2,000 people in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and its environs”.