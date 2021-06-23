President Akufo-Addo pays glowing tribute to 'first class' Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has paid glowing tribute to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing Chiefs and people of Walewale during his visit to the North East Region on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo showered praise on Dr. Bawumia for his immense contributions to his government, and also thanked the people of North East and Walewale in particular for giving him a "first-class assistant."



"I want to end by saying a big thank you to the people of the North East, especially to the people of Walewale. You have given me a first-class assistant in the form of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia," President Akufo-Addo said.



"He has been of great help to me, in my government."



President Akufo-Addo has never hidden his admiration for his Vice, and the President has, on a number of occasions, commended his four-time running mate for his dedication and hard work towards his government.



The understanding partnership between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia is viewed by many as the most formidable between a President and his Vice in the 4th Republic.