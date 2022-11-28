President Akufo-Addo, others react to Black Stars' 3-2 victory over South Korea

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, won their second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in what was a dramatic match as they beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium.



The Black Stars had to sit tight as the Koreans kept probing and pressing Ghana in the final minutes of the game for an equalizer.



Two goals from star attacker Mohammed Kudus and defender Mohammed Salisu gave the stars the much-needed win.



The victory comes as a relief to many Ghanaians, who had hoped that the Black Star would qualify for the next stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after losing to Portugal.



In a tweet after the game, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the Black Stars for the victory.



The president also praised Ghanaians for their support and called for more support in the stars’ final game against Uruguay.



“Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay,” part of the president’s tweet read.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, also praised the stars and stressed the importance of the match against Uruguay.





Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, praised the Black Stars and was particularly impressed by Ghana's goalkeeper Ati-Zigi and star performer Mohammed Kudus.



View the reaction by Akufo-Addo and other notable Ghanaians below:





Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay. #WeCanDoIt#GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/9ffkgil4pu — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 28, 2022

God no go shame us. Walahi ????????????. Our next game will be brutal. It’s Do or die. Finito. https://t.co/vczwJRdD8M — Francis-Xavier Sosu (@fx_sosu) November 28, 2022

Congratulations to our Black stars. Not an easy game, but teamwork, hardwork and determination paid off. Goalkeeper Zigi has earned my utmost admiration. Kudus did great and can only improve. Jordan has won over even his ardent critics. #GoBlackStars #WeAreGhana! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 28, 2022

Well deserved. And I like his humility, he credited his team mates for his performance, a true teamplayer, we can all learn from this. pic.twitter.com/15S79qbamP — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 28, 2022

Let your apologies be as loud as the slanders!! Jordan FC we eating Gucci!! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 28, 2022

Congratulations to the team. I’m happy for Ghanaians celebrating. We deserve some joy and a break from the corrupt and incompetent government. — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) November 28, 2022

Thank you Ghana Blackstars, @KudusMohammedGH You Have the Spirit Torch and you always come Through. ayigbe man inside that net was the best decision..

Coach pls I beg you the defense tactics is not the best for us.

That gives too much room for the opponent to do us dirty???? pic.twitter.com/RNg487GMYW — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 28, 2022

On the biggest stage ✨ pic.twitter.com/UUroVEo2um — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

Black Stars appreciation tweet ????????⬆️✅ pic.twitter.com/sNJc89kKT0 — King Kese (@kwawkese) November 28, 2022

IB/BOG