President Akufo-Addo must sack Western Regional Minister – Counsellor

Member of the Ghana National Association of Certificated Counsellors (GNACC), Counsellor Daniel Fenyi, has called for the sack of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, following his comments on the recent Takoradi kidnap case.



According to him, the Minister placed politics ahead of human life and as such has not displayed good leadership.



He shared this opinion during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.



“People have kidnapped a person and you are already thinking of your government and the President. And you are already thinking about the NPP. This must be a very crazy issue and when the issue is confirmed, Akufo-Addo must not entertain such a thinker in his government. He picks politics over human life”, he said.



The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah disclosed that a preliminary observation by a doctor on the 28-year-old pregnant woman who got missing last week in Takoradi and was found in Axim has shown that she was not pregnant.



Subsequently, the Regional Minister has asked the police to investigate the woman, her husband and mother.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says its preliminary investigations on the ‘missing’ Takoradi pregnant woman’s case indicate that she was never pregnant within the period under review, following medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.