President Akufo-Addo leaves for Cape Verde

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo left Ghana on Monday for Praia, Cape Verde, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the West African nation’s President-elect, Jose Maria Neves.



The President is attending the ceremony in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Mr Neves, 61, a former Prime Minister who served from 2000 to 2016, won Cape Verde's presidential election held last October.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.



He was seen off at the airport by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, some senior government officials and service chiefs.



Vice President Bawumia will act in his stead.