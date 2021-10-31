President Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana to attend COP 26 Summit in Glasgow

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 31 st October 2021, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the World Leaders' Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26), being held from 31st October to 3rd November, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.



The COP26 Summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.



President will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses. He will also deliver three (3) separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protects her forests and ocean, and participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 26.



Whilst in Glasgow, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral meetings with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway; Hon. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta; Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Truss, MP, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs; and Mr. Raphael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Thursday, 4th November 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.