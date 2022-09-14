President Akufo-Addo inspects ongoing works on Asikuma-Have road

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing construction works on the Asikuma-Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road which is expected to be completed in September this year.



This is part of the 58 road projects being constructed in the Volta region, out of which 129 kilometres have been completed.



Interacting with the President on Monday, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr Eric Dorsu assured that the Asikuma-Have stretch would be completed on schedule.



Speaking on other projects on the Eastern corridor, Mr Dorsu said “41 kilometres out of the 53-kilometres of the Have-Hohoe stretch have been completed.



The 22-kilometre of the 30-kilometre Hohoe to Jasikan, and the entire 56-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso section, he indicated, had also been completed and commissioned by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia last week.



More also, work is steadily ongoing on the Nkwanta-Kpassa and the Oti-Damongo sections as well.



The 696km stretch begins from Tema in the Greater Accra Region to Kulungugu in the Upper East Region. It is the shortest route linking the northern part of the country to the south.



Amongst the roads completed in the Volta Region include 21 kilometres of asphaltic overlay of selected roads in Hohoe and Kpandu Municipalities. 15.6 kilometres of bitumen surfacing of Akwettey-Adaklu -Waya Road; 20 kilometres of Bitumen Surfacing of Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe Road; and the upgrading of 9.7-kilometre Liati Agbonyira -Fodome Ahor Feeder Road.



The 175-metre bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road, which links communities between Kpandu, Dafor to Nkonya, has been completed.



The Dualisation of Ho Main Road (10km) between Sokode Gbogame and Civic Centre, the first major dual carriageway in the Volta Regional Capital, is 85% and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.



Work on the 39.3km Asikuma Junction – Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road is 26% complete and planned to be completed by December 2023. It is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. The contractor has also been instructed to work on the 6km gap between Kpeve and Have.



The government is also working towards the commencement of works on the Volivo Bridge and approach roads. Work is expected to commence by the first quarter of 2023.



Tendering processes are also ongoing for the 39.2km Dufor-Adidome-Asikuma Junction and the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime Roads, which will serve as approach roads to the Volivo Bridge.



The project is to be funded by the African Development Bank, with work expected to commence by January 2023.